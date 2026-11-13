Changing City: Now, a corridor to cut Thane-Navi Mumbai travel time to just 30 minutes

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Preparing for the expected influx of passengers to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is spearheading the construction of a 25 km elevated corridor from Thane to the NMIA.
The corridor will reduce travel time between the two areas from over 90 minutes to just above 30.
The project consists of an elevated corridor with partly existing roads, flyovers, and greenfield roads. The 25 km stretch will begin at Patni, near Airoli Knowledge Park, and end at the NMIA.
The first stretch of the connector – adding the Thane Connection – will be brought in by the 1.4km Kopri-Patni Creek bridge, currently under construction by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
The project’s goal is to improve infrastructure to the NMIA. Getting to and from the airport, which started operations in December 2025, has been a sore point for the public.
This corridor will cut the journey time to around half an hour.
The Thane-NMIA corridor also promises to divert traffic and reduce congestion on Navi Mumbai’s roads. To be built over Palm Beach Road, the corridor will ease traffic along it as well as on the Thane-Belapur Road. With bus bays lined along the corridor, it will also offer a convenient and quick bus route along the way.
After being in the approvals stage for the last few months, CIDCO last week called for tenders for the Thane-NMIA connector, to be built on a public-private partnership and paid for by tolls. Finalizing a contractor will take till early next year, after which work will begin.
Length: 25.287 km
Starting point: Patni end of the Kopri-Patni bridge, near Airoli Knowledge Park
Endpoint: Navi Mumbai International Airport
Route: Airoli, Ghansoli, Kopar Khairane, Vashi and Ulwe, elevated over the Airoli-Ghansoli Link Road and Palm Beach Road
Connectivity with: Mumbai-Satara Highway (NH 48), Airoli-Katai Naka corridor, Mulund-Airoli Road, Ghatkopar-Kopar Khairane Link Road and Thane Creek Bridge
Bus bays: 7
Estimated cost: Rs 6,027.58 crore
Configuration: Six lanes
Deadline: 3 years
Structure: Combination of elevated and existing road stretches
Execution: Public-private partnership (PPP) model, overseen by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO)
Funding: Toll-based revenue recovery