Changing City: Now, a corridor to cut Thane-Navi Mumbai travel time to just 30 minutes

Preparing for the expected influx of passengers to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is spearheading the construction of a 25 km elevated corridor from Thane to the NMIA.

The corridor will reduce travel time between the two areas from over 90 minutes to just above 30.

Project details:

The project consists of an elevated corridor with partly existing roads, flyovers, and greenfield roads. The 25 km stretch will begin at Patni, near Airoli Knowledge Park, and end at the NMIA.

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Thane-NMIA elevated corridor (Image generated using Gemini) Thane-NMIA elevated corridor (Image generated using Gemini)

The first stretch of the connector – adding the Thane Connection – will be brought in by the 1.4km Kopri-Patni Creek bridge, currently under construction by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).