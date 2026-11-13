Changing City: Now, a corridor to cut Thane-Navi Mumbai travel time to just 30 minutes

The corridor will reduce travel time between Thane and Navi Mumbai airport from over 90 minutes to just above 30.

Written by: Sabah Virani
3 min readNov 13, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Thane-NMIA corridor also promised to divert traffic and reduce congestion on Navi Mumbai's roads. (Express Photo)Thane-NMIA corridor also promised to divert traffic and reduce congestion on Navi Mumbai's roads. (Express Photo)
AI Narration

Preparing for the expected influx of passengers to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is spearheading the construction of a 25 km elevated corridor from Thane to the NMIA.

The corridor will reduce travel time between the two areas from over 90 minutes to just above 30.

Project details:

The project consists of an elevated corridor with partly existing roads, flyovers, and greenfield roads. The 25 km stretch will begin at Patni, near Airoli Knowledge Park, and end at the NMIA.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Thane-NMIA elevated corridor (Image generated using Gemini) Thane-NMIA elevated corridor (Image generated using Gemini)

The first stretch of the connector – adding the Thane Connection – will be brought in by the 1.4km Kopri-Patni Creek bridge, currently under construction by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

How it will help:

The project’s goal is to improve infrastructure to the NMIA. Getting to and from the airport, which started operations in December 2025, has been a sore point for the public.

This corridor will cut the journey time to around half an hour.

Finalizing a contractor will take till early next year, following which work will begin. (Special arrangement) Finalizing a contractor will take till early next year, following which work will begin. (Special arrangement)

The Thane-NMIA corridor also promises to divert traffic and reduce congestion on Navi Mumbai’s roads. To be built over Palm Beach Road, the corridor will ease traffic along it as well as on the Thane-Belapur Road. With bus bays lined along the corridor, it will also offer a convenient and quick bus route along the way.

Story continues below this ad

Status:

After being in the approvals stage for the last few months, CIDCO last week called for tenders for the Thane-NMIA connector, to be built on a public-private partnership and paid for by tolls. Finalizing a contractor will take till early next year, after which work will begin.

Thane-NMIA elevated corridor: Key details

Length: 25.287 km

Starting point: Patni end of the Kopri-Patni bridge, near Airoli Knowledge Park

Endpoint: Navi Mumbai International Airport

Route: Airoli, Ghansoli, Kopar Khairane, Vashi and Ulwe, elevated over the Airoli-Ghansoli Link Road and Palm Beach Road

Connectivity with: Mumbai-Satara Highway (NH 48), Airoli-Katai Naka corridor, Mulund-Airoli Road, Ghatkopar-Kopar Khairane Link Road and Thane Creek Bridge

Bus bays: 7

Estimated cost: Rs 6,027.58 crore

Configuration: Six lanes

Deadline: 3 years

Structure: Combination of elevated and existing road stretches

Story continues below this ad

Execution: Public-private partnership (PPP) model, overseen by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO)

Funding: Toll-based revenue recovery

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sabah Virani
Sabah Virani
twitter

Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housin... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments