Changing City: Cloverleaf loops and cable-stayed bridge — How final phase of GMLR will decongest Eastern Express Highway

The cloverleaf interchange loops will offer signal free movement in four directions at the junction of Eastern Express Highway. (Express)

In a big boost to the city’s ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), last month, awarded the contract for the construction of the final phase of the project, which entails the construction of a 1.33 km cable-stayed bridge linking Nahur and Airoli.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Pegged for Rs 1,662 crore, the project also marks the BMC’s foray into constructing cloverleaf loop interchanges between Mumbai and Thane, in what seeks to ease congestion on the traffic-riddled Eastern Express Highway.

About the Project:

Eyeing to improve east-west connectivity, the BMC has taken up the construction of the ambitious GMLR project, which entails the construction of flyovers, road widening, as well as the development of twin tunnels that will run beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The entire project encompasses four phases, of which work is afoot on the first three phases: First phase comprises road widening, second phase entails construction of a flyover in the western suburbs, and a TBM-tunnel linking Goregaon with Mulund, while the third phase consists of the making of an ROB in Nahur.