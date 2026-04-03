Changing City: Cloverleaf loops and cable-stayed bridge — How final phase of GMLR will decongest Eastern Express Highway
The BMC has taken up the construction of the ambitious GMLR project, which entails the construction of flyovers, road widening, as well as the development of twin tunnels that will run beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
In a big boost to the city’s ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), last month, awarded the contract for the construction of the final phase of the project, which entails the construction of a 1.33 km cable-stayed bridge linking Nahur and Airoli.
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Pegged for Rs 1,662 crore, the project also marks the BMC’s foray into constructing cloverleaf loop interchanges between Mumbai and Thane, in what seeks to ease congestion on the traffic-riddled Eastern Express Highway.
About the Project:
Eyeing to improve east-west connectivity, the BMC has taken up the construction of the ambitious GMLR project, which entails the construction of flyovers, road widening, as well as the development of twin tunnels that will run beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The entire project encompasses four phases, of which work is afoot on the first three phases: First phase comprises road widening, second phase entails construction of a flyover in the western suburbs, and a TBM-tunnel linking Goregaon with Mulund, while the third phase consists of the making of an ROB in Nahur.
The fourth and final phase of the GMLR project commences from the ROB Nahur and will be executed in two segments.
What the BMC proposes in the main phase is to construct a 1.33-km-long flyover, commencing from the ROB in Nahur, and landing at Airoli in the eastern suburbs. This bridge will come up over the existing Airoli flyover. Next, the BMC will construct cloverleaf interchange loop arms and bypasses, which will offer signal-free connectivity in four directions: to and from Nahur, Airoli, Thane, and Mumbai.
Alignment:
* Length of the main flyover: 1.33 km
* Lanes – 5 + 5 lanes
* Structure – Cable-stayed bridge
* To be made over the existing Airoli flyover on the Eastern Expressway
* Free left turns will be made at grade level
Cloverleaf interchanges:
* Interchanges to come up at 4 locations
* Four interchanges of the loop include:
1) 595 metre-arm from Thane to Nahur,
2) 585 metre-arm from Airoli to Thane,
3) 635 metre-arm from Mumbai to Airoli
4) 585 metre-arm from Nahur to Mumbai.
Cost:
Estimated cost: Rs. 1,293 crore
Project contract awarded: Rs. 1,662 crore.
Timeline:
Expected date of completion – June 2029
Time frame of construction – 36 months
Current status:
While the tenders for the project were floated on December 15, 2025, the BMC in March 2026 awarded the contract for the project. With the work order issued on March 18, the civic body has completed preliminary bore holes, while the contractor is mobilizing for execution.
Administration speak:
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“Once the project is built, it will not only facilitate east-west movement but also decongest the Eastern Express Highway. We have opted for unique cloverleaf interchange loops as it will be enable traffic movement in four directions without criss-crossing and waiting at traffic signals,” said a senior BMC officer.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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