scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Changing City: New cable-stayed bridge coming up at Mumbai’s Byculla

This bridge will be constructed alongside the existing Byculla Bridge, which runs in front of the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters.

A cable-stayed bridge is coming up at Byculla to strengthen east-west connectivity over the Central railway line at Byculla. (Photo: MRIDC)
Listen to this article
Changing City: New cable-stayed bridge coming up at Mumbai’s Byculla
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As part of an extensive plan to construct 10 road over bridges and one road under bridge in Mumbai, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) at the behest of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct a cable-stayed bridge for east west connectivity in Byculla.

Project:

A cable-stayed bridge is coming up at Byculla to strengthen east-west connectivity over the Central railway line at Byculla. It is being constructed by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Details:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

– This bridge will be constructed alongside the existing Byculla Bridge, which runs in front of the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters.

– The project will be implemented in two phases. Phase 1: Construction of the new cable- stayed bridge. Phase 2: Demolition and reconstruction of the existing bridge.

– Length of bridge: 650 metres

– Cost: Rs 281 crore

– Timeline for completing Phase 1: 350 days

Also Read |Mumbai’s air quality dips to ‘Very Poor’, low wind speed to blame, says expert

Aim:

– Decongest Byculla area. The new bridge will have a total of four lanes – two southbound lanes and two northbound lanes. This will help decongest traffic in the area.

– The existing old bridge has three lanes. Once it is reconstructed, the total lanes of both bridges will go up to eight, to help decongest traffic.

Beautification plan:

– Signature theme lighting all over the bridge

– Selfie points

Authorities speak:

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

A spokesperson of MRIDC said that a cable-stayed model was chosen as such bridges require less space for the foundation. To ensure that traffic does not get hampered, the old bridge will not be demolished before the new one becomes operational, the official said.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:55 IST
Next Story

Markets rebound in early trade: Sensex climbs 80.16 points, Nifty inches over to 18,018 points

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close