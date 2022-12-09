Changing City: A cable-stayed bridge over Dadar station to replace a nearly 100-year-old Tilak Bridge

With Tilak Bridge, which runs over the railway lines in Dadar, being declared dilapidated in a structural audit, a new bridge over Dadar station is a necessity. The proposed cable-stayed bridge will be 670 metres long and will have multiple lanes to ensure smoother traffic flow

The Project:

A cable-stayed bridge over Dadar station to ensure smooth east-west vehicular movement.

About the Project:

To ensure smooth traffic flow in central and south Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), is constructing an arterial bridge.

Location:

The proposed bridge will run parallel to the present-day Tilak Bridge that runs over the railway lines in Dadar in Central Mumbai. Civic officials said that this will be a cable-stayed structure for which minimum piling work will be required. The primary objective to build this new bridge is to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow through Dadar and Parel in central Mumbai, which is one of the busiest areas in the city. The proposed bridge will be 670 metres long and will have three by three lanes for vehicular movement.

Significance:

The existing Tilak Bridge was built in 1925 and is nearly 100 years old. After the Himalaya Bridge collapse incident in 2019, Tilak Bridge was declared dilapidated in a structural audit. Following this, the BMC batted the proposal of demolishing this bridge and constructing a new bridge in its place. However, considering the heavy load of traffic this bridge bears, the civic body decided to demolish the existing Tilak Bridge only after the new bridge is built.

How will it help Mumbaikars?

This new bridge will be wider and ensure smoother traffic flow. Tilak Bridge is frequented by motorists travelling from central Mumbai to the downtown business district. It is also a key connector to the Eastern Express Highway. Considering the dilapidated health of the existing Tilak Bridge, the new bridge will also be safer for citizens.

Present status:

Construction work for this bridge has already begun and the BMC has appointed the MRIDC for constructing this project. Last year, the agency concluded the geological study. The civic officials said that the tentative deadline is two years.

Cost:

Rs 375 crore has been earmarked for this project.

Authority Speak:

“This arterial road is need of the hour since this area is thronged by motorists. During Ganeshotsav, this bridge is also frequented by devotees and pedestrians and considering the poor health of this bridge, we issue safety guidelines every year. Tilak Bridge will be demolished only after a portion of the new bridge is ready or else it will create a traffic blockage. Also, the new bridge will improve traffic movement and will also enhance the appeal of this place,” said an official from the bridges department.