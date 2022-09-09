scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Changing City: Bridge over Mahim causeway to reduce travel time in Mumbai

The new bridge to be built over Mahim Causeway will run between Fishermen Colony in Mahim and the Western Express Highway (WEH).

The new bridge from Dadar and Mahim via the Bandra end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link under the Coastal Road project will cut travel time in Maharashtra capital Mumbai.

The new bridge to be built over Mahim Causeway will run between Fishermen Colony in Mahim and the Western Express Highway (WEH).

Who will use it?

*The new bridge will give additional connectivity from Dadar and Mahim to the long distance commuters going to Nariman Point and free up Senapati Bapat Road and SV Road for the local traffic.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
Don't miss | Coastal Road project to ease woes, change traffic flow in south Mumbai

*Once the Coastal Road is complete, the commuters from Dadar West and Mahim will be able to access it either through Dadar market or Elphinstone market or Prabhadevi and Worli, and take a U-turn at Worli Promenade to approach the Worli side of Sea Link or from Senapati Bapat Road to SV Road via Bandra Reclamation to access the Sea Link at Bandra and get onto the Coastal road.

*Or the commuters from Dadar West and Mahim headed toward South Mumbai use the internal city routes to reach their destination

Also Read |Mumbai to reduce solid waste sent to dumping grounds by 1,000 metric tons

Benefits:

Due to congestion, access to Sea Link or the WEH while coming from Senapati Bapat Road at Mahim takes about 30 minutes for a stretch of one km.

Details:

Advertisement

The bridge will have two arms – one towards the WEH for traffic from the suburbs to the island city and the other near Sea Link at Bandra for the commuters from the island city to reach the Western suburbs.

The length of the first arm is 512 metres and the second arm is 319 metres. The connecting bridge has a length of 420 metres which will be open for two-way traffic on a four-lane road.

Present status:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated tenders for engineering, procurement and construction of the bridge. The last date for bidding is September 20

Cost:

The cost of this project is approximately Rs 238 crore.

Timeline:

More from Mumbai

24 months excluding monsoon months.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:50:59 pm
Next Story

Black Adam new trailer: Dwayne Johnson challenges the Justice Society

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement