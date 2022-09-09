Changing City: Bridge over Mahim causeway to reduce travel time in Mumbai

The new bridge from Dadar and Mahim via the Bandra end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link under the Coastal Road project will cut travel time in Maharashtra capital Mumbai.

The new bridge to be built over Mahim Causeway will run between Fishermen Colony in Mahim and the Western Express Highway (WEH).

Who will use it?

*The new bridge will give additional connectivity from Dadar and Mahim to the long distance commuters going to Nariman Point and free up Senapati Bapat Road and SV Road for the local traffic.

*Once the Coastal Road is complete, the commuters from Dadar West and Mahim will be able to access it either through Dadar market or Elphinstone market or Prabhadevi and Worli, and take a U-turn at Worli Promenade to approach the Worli side of Sea Link or from Senapati Bapat Road to SV Road via Bandra Reclamation to access the Sea Link at Bandra and get onto the Coastal road.

*Or the commuters from Dadar West and Mahim headed toward South Mumbai use the internal city routes to reach their destination

Benefits:

Due to congestion, access to Sea Link or the WEH while coming from Senapati Bapat Road at Mahim takes about 30 minutes for a stretch of one km.

Details:

The bridge will have two arms – one towards the WEH for traffic from the suburbs to the island city and the other near Sea Link at Bandra for the commuters from the island city to reach the Western suburbs.

The length of the first arm is 512 metres and the second arm is 319 metres. The connecting bridge has a length of 420 metres which will be open for two-way traffic on a four-lane road.

Present status:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated tenders for engineering, procurement and construction of the bridge. The last date for bidding is September 20

Cost:

The cost of this project is approximately Rs 238 crore.

Timeline:

24 months excluding monsoon months.