Changing City: New bridge to decongest Mumbai’s Worli Naka; underpass to boost pedestrian safety

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct a new vehicular bridge between Dr Elijah Moses Road and Annie Besant Road at Worli. It will be constructed over the nullah adjoining the Nehru Science Centre. The BMC will also build a pedestrian underpass connecting the Nehru Science Centre on Dr Elijah Moses Road and Nehru Planetarium on Dr Annie Besant Road.

Status:

*Work orders were issued in October.

*Inspection of BMC for review was held on November 2.

*Contractor to start work immediately.

Cost:

Approximately Rs 280 crore (as per original tender)

Details of the bridge:

*Two-way bridge

*About 570 m in length

*Constructed entirely atop the nullah

*500-metre-long pedestrian underpass

Aim:

*To decongest Worli Naka, which is a junction of six roads connecting Lower Parel, Upper Worli and Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi and Byculla.

*These roads are Dr Annie Besant Road, which connects Upper Worli and Prabhadevi, G M Bhosale Road and Ganpatrao Kadam Road towards Lower Parel, and Dr Elijah Moses Road toward Mahalaxmi.

How will it help:

To travel between the Nehru Planetarium and Nehru Science Centre, commuters have to pass through Worli Naka and two roads that see heavy traffic. With this new shortcut, traffic at Worli Naka will be reduced. The pedestrian underpass will help improve road safety for tourists, and visitors, many of whom are schoolchildren or families with young children.

Authorities speak:

A senior civic official from the bridges department said, “The BMC issued work orders for the bridge in mid-October and we conducted a site inspection on Wednesday. The contractor is now supposed to start work immediately.”