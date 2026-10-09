Changing City: Faster commute in Mumbai’s Borivali? New bridge in the works

BMC's Rs 341.59-crore project aims to ease congestion at three Dattapada Road junctions and improve access to the Coastal Road (North) and Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 10:30 AM IST
Borivali cable-stayed bridge, Borivali flyover project, BMC bridge project, Borivali traffic update, Western Express Highway Link Road, Dattapada Road traffic, Borivali cable-stayed flyover cost, Rs 341.59 crore bridge, Mumbai Coastal Road North, Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, General Cariappa ROB, Borivali bridge completion date, Changing City, Indian Express news, Mumbai newsThe new flyover is also expected to give commuters direct access to the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) and the ambitious Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel road. (Express Photo/BMC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mumbai’s western suburbs are set to get a new cable-stayed bridge in Borivali, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launching work to create a direct link between Western Express Highway and Link Road, enabling commuters to skip traffic and three congested junctions along Dattapada Road.

Pegged at Rs. 341.59 crore, the new flyover is also expected to give commuters direct access to the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) and the ambitious Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel road.

About the project

Currently, the route linking Borivali West to the Western Eastern Highway near Dattapada Road takes commuters through three key junctions: Rajendra Nagar Junction, Dattapada Cross Road Junction, and the T Junction near Suswagat Hotel.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Borivali cable-stayed bridge, Borivali flyover project, BMC bridge project, Borivali traffic update, Western Express Highway Link Road, Dattapada Road traffic, Borivali cable-stayed flyover cost, Rs 341.59 crore bridge, Mumbai Coastal Road North, Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, General Cariappa ROB, Borivali bridge completion date, Changing City, Indian Express news, Mumbai news Currently, the route linking Borivali West to the Western Eastern Highway near Dattapada Road takes commuters through three key junctions.

 

Also Read | Changing City: Now, Goregaon-Airoli in 20 mins with Mumbai’s 1.6km-long double-decker bridge

To cut travel time, BMC has planned a cable-stayed flyover that will let commuters bypass the junctions by providing seamless connectivity from Western Express Highway to General Kariappa Rail Over Bridge (ROB), which will eventually link to the Kora Kendra flyover and Link Road.

The civic proposals also include plans to link the project to the Coastal Road Project (North) and the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project near the Magathane Bus Depot.

Location of the project

Starting point: General Cariappa ROB’s east side approach road

Story continues below this ad

Bridge’s landing point: Approximately 70 metres before the Western Express Highway in Borivali (East)

Alignment

Total length: 880 metres

Width: 15.3 metres to 21.5 metres (varying)

Also Read | Changing City: From 40 minutes to 10 – Metro 13 project set to redraw Mumbai’s northern suburbs

Length of cable-stayed portion: 500 metres

Deadline: May 2028

Cost: Rs. 341.59 crore

Administration speak

“Work on the project is progressing fast, with foundation and substructure work nearly 70 per cent completed, and work on the superstructure currently underway,” a senior BMC official told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Changing City: A new bridge for an old Mumbai bottleneck – How Byculla’s Rs 287-crore project will cut travel time

“The new link will enable commuters to bypass considerable traffic on Dattapada Road by providing direct, seamless connectivity from Western Express Highway to Link Road. This will not only save commuters’ time but also reduce fuel consumption and aid in reducing pollution,” the official added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments