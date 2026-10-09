Changing City: Faster commute in Mumbai’s Borivali? New bridge in the works

Mumbai’s western suburbs are set to get a new cable-stayed bridge in Borivali, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launching work to create a direct link between Western Express Highway and Link Road, enabling commuters to skip traffic and three congested junctions along Dattapada Road.
Pegged at Rs. 341.59 crore, the new flyover is also expected to give commuters direct access to the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) and the ambitious Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel road.
About the project
Currently, the route linking Borivali West to the Western Eastern Highway near Dattapada Road takes commuters through three key junctions: Rajendra Nagar Junction, Dattapada Cross Road Junction, and the T Junction near Suswagat Hotel.
To cut travel time, BMC has planned a cable-stayed flyover that will let commuters bypass the junctions by providing seamless connectivity from Western Express Highway to General Kariappa Rail Over Bridge (ROB), which will eventually link to the Kora Kendra flyover and Link Road.
The civic proposals also include plans to link the project to the Coastal Road Project (North) and the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project near the Magathane Bus Depot.
Location of the project
Starting point: General Cariappa ROB’s east side approach road
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Bridge’s landing point: Approximately 70 metres before the Western Express Highway in Borivali (East)
“Work on the project is progressing fast, with foundation and substructure work nearly 70 per cent completed, and work on the superstructure currently underway,” a senior BMC official told The Indian Express.
“The new link will enable commuters to bypass considerable traffic on Dattapada Road by providing direct, seamless connectivity from Western Express Highway to Link Road. This will not only save commuters’ time but also reduce fuel consumption and aid in reducing pollution,” the official added.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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