Changing City: Faster commute in Mumbai’s Borivali? New bridge in the works

The new flyover is also expected to give commuters direct access to the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) and the ambitious Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel road. (Express Photo/BMC)

Mumbai’s western suburbs are set to get a new cable-stayed bridge in Borivali, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launching work to create a direct link between Western Express Highway and Link Road, enabling commuters to skip traffic and three congested junctions along Dattapada Road.

Pegged at Rs. 341.59 crore, the new flyover is also expected to give commuters direct access to the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) and the ambitious Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel road.

About the project

Currently, the route linking Borivali West to the Western Eastern Highway near Dattapada Road takes commuters through three key junctions: Rajendra Nagar Junction, Dattapada Cross Road Junction, and the T Junction near Suswagat Hotel.