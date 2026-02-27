Changing City: BMC’s Rs 285-crore bridge over Worli’s Nehru Science Centre to slash 15 minutes off South Mumbai commutes

To ease congestion in South Mumbai’s Worli, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing a bridge over the Nehru Science Centre drain to offer direct connectivity between E Moses Road’s Nehru Science Centre to Nehru Planetarium along the Annie Besant Road.
Need for the project
While the Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium may not seem too far away on a map, the actual commute takes motorists through a 2-km detour passing through the congested Worli Naka, which lies at the intersection of the Annie Besant Road and E Moses Road. What sets the two centres apart is the Nehru Science Centre nalla (drain).
Owing to the drain, commuters travelling from Lower Parel, Dainik Shivneri Marg, and the back side of Phoenix Palladium Mall towards Peddar Road and Coastal Road are also compelled to take a detour and pass through the congested Worli Naka.
In a bid to bridge the gap, the civic body in 2022 charted plans to construct a bridge over the Nehru Science Centre drain, offering a direct link between the E Moses Road and the Annie Besant Road. In October 2022, the BMC awarded the work orders to the contractor, and work in the field kicked off from November 2022.
The bridge will commence from Nehru Science Centre along E Moses Road and land near Nehru Planetarium on the Annie Besant Road in Worli.
Alignment:
Length – 571 metres
Width – 18.3 metres
The bridge will have a footpath for pedestrians.
The bridge has no additional arms.
Cost:
Projected cost in tender – Rs 280.78 crore
Actual cost after contract awarded – Rs 285.26 crore
Expected date of completion:
February 28, 2027
Some challenges in bridge construction:
* Removal of structures identified on the Jija Mata Nagar side, transit camp
* Permissions from the tree authority
* Hutments surrounding the stormwater drain on one side
Officials speak:
“Once constructed, the bridge will create a direct link and avoid the detour between the two centres. Furthermore, it will also provide direct connectivity to motorists travelling to the Mumbai coastal road, as well as provide a shortcut to Peddar Road and areas beyond. This bridge is expected to save around 15 minutes of travel time and even more during the morning peak hours, when pockets like Worli Naka see very heavy congestion,” a senior BMC officer told The Indian Express.
