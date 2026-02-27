Changing City: BMC’s Rs 285-crore bridge over Worli’s Nehru Science Centre to slash 15 minutes off South Mumbai commutes

Construction of a new flyover linking the Nehru Science Centre and the Nehru Planetarium progresses amid ongoing infrastructure development in Mumbai. (Express Photos by Akash Patil)

To ease congestion in South Mumbai’s Worli, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing a bridge over the Nehru Science Centre drain to offer direct connectivity between E Moses Road’s Nehru Science Centre to Nehru Planetarium along the Annie Besant Road.

Need for the project

While the Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium may not seem too far away on a map, the actual commute takes motorists through a 2-km detour passing through the congested Worli Naka, which lies at the intersection of the Annie Besant Road and E Moses Road. What sets the two centres apart is the Nehru Science Centre nalla (drain).