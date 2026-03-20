Changing City: BMC to open new flyover arms at Sion-Panvel Highway T-Junction by January 2027

The sketch of new flyover arms coming up at Sion-Panvel Highway T-Junction

Come January 2027, commuters from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs traveling towards Vashi and Pune will see a significant reduction in travel time with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) eyeing to complete construction of two additional arms at the T junction of the Sion-Panvel highway.

Now, the BMC has charted plans to construct two additional arms along the Harbour line to decongest traffic between Cheetah Camp and the Sion Panvel Highway.

What makes the project crucial?

The T junction at Sion Panvel Highway is prone to witnessing heavy vehicular congestion, leaving commuters in dire straits.

In a bid to cut travel time by 15 minutes, the BMC rolled out plans to construct two additional arms along the flyover, which will serve as the direct link between Ghatkopar-Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs and Vashi on the Sion Panvel Highway. Furthermore, the civic body is also eying the construction of two more arms – Arm 3 and Arm 4 – which will also provide easy access onto Sion Panvel Highway for commuters arriving from the Cheetah Camp and Maharashtra Nagar area.