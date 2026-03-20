Changing City: BMC to open new flyover arms at Sion-Panvel Highway T-Junction by January 2027

Come January 2027, commuters from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs traveling towards Vashi and Pune will see a significant reduction in travel time with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) eyeing to complete construction of two additional arms at the T junction of the Sion-Panvel highway.
Now, the BMC has charted plans to construct two additional arms along the Harbour line to decongest traffic between Cheetah Camp and the Sion Panvel Highway.
What makes the project crucial?
The T junction at Sion Panvel Highway is prone to witnessing heavy vehicular congestion, leaving commuters in dire straits.
In a bid to cut travel time by 15 minutes, the BMC rolled out plans to construct two additional arms along the flyover, which will serve as the direct link between Ghatkopar-Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs and Vashi on the Sion Panvel Highway. Furthermore, the civic body is also eying the construction of two more arms – Arm 3 and Arm 4 – which will also provide easy access onto Sion Panvel Highway for commuters arriving from the Cheetah Camp and Maharashtra Nagar area.
Direction of each arm:
Arm 1 — Flow of traffic from Ghatkopar, Mankhurd area to Vashi at Sion Panvel Highway.
Arm 2 — Flow of traffic from Vashi side to Ghatkopar upon Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover
Also proposed for future:
Arm 3 — Flow of traffic from Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Eastern Expressway to Maharashtra Nagar, Cheetah Camp along Harbour line.
Story continues below this ad
Arm 4 — Flow of traffic from Cheetah Camp towards Mankhurd; Sion Panvel Highway.
Alignment of each arm:
Arm 1
Length – 1420 m
Width – 8.5 m
Arm 2
Length – 1951 m
Width – 8.5 m
Arm 3
Length – 600 m
Width – 8.5 m
Arm 4
Length – 628 m
Width – 7.5 m
Total number of lanes – 2 lanes
Current Status:
Construction work of the first two arms – Arm1 and Arm 2 – commenced in October 2024, with the BMC currently undertaking foundation work on site. Meanwhile, the agency is also carrying out fabrication at the work yard.
Arm 3 and Arm 4 of the project, meanwhile, are awaiting Railway NOC.
Timeline:
Arm 1 and Arm 2 of the project are slated to be completed by the end of January 2027.
Authorities speak:
Story continues below this ad
“The main objective of the project is to ease traffic congestion at the T junction. Once complete, the flyover arms will cut travel time by nearly 10 minutes for motorists, aiding in the reduction of travel time as well as fuel consumption,” a senior BMC officer told The Indian Express.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More