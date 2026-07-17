Changing City | BMC floats tender for Mulund East-EEH flyover; project to end 3 km detour

To go towards south Mumbai from Mulund East, motorists have to take a long and congested detour just to get onto the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). To fix this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently floated a tender to construct a bridge directly connecting Mulund East to the under-construction elevated EEH.

Details of the planned bridge

Length: 780m

Lanes: Two lanes spanning 6.5m in one direction

Route: Prataprao Gujar Marg, Neelam Nagar Mulund (East) to the Elevated Eastern Express Highway (Anand Nagar to Saket)

Estimated cost: Rs 108.23 crore

Timeline: 24 months. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

Why it’s needed: Currently, residents of Mulund East and Neelam Nagar need to take a left turn from the Gavanpada Public Garden, and then a U-turn at the Octroi Naka to reach the southbound carriageway of the EEH. This becomes a nearly 3km long detour for the residents, who have to wade through rush hour traffic to get to their offices.