Changing City | BMC floats tender for Mulund East-EEH flyover; project to end 3 km detour

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To go towards south Mumbai from Mulund East, motorists have to take a long and congested detour just to get onto the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). To fix this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently floated a tender to construct a bridge directly connecting Mulund East to the under-construction elevated EEH.
Details of the planned bridge
Length: 780m
Lanes: Two lanes spanning 6.5m in one direction
Route: Prataprao Gujar Marg, Neelam Nagar Mulund (East) to the Elevated Eastern Express Highway (Anand Nagar to Saket)
Estimated cost: Rs 108.23 crore
Timeline: 24 months. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026.
Why it’s needed: Currently, residents of Mulund East and Neelam Nagar need to take a left turn from the Gavanpada Public Garden, and then a U-turn at the Octroi Naka to reach the southbound carriageway of the EEH. This becomes a nearly 3km long detour for the residents, who have to wade through rush hour traffic to get to their offices.
Taking a U-turn from the Octroi Naka also creates additional problems. The junction is accident-prone, as vehicles coming at high speed on the EEH have to slow down and stop at the signal. This signal disrupts the traffic and adds to the delays.
How this flyover will help: For vehicles headed south of Mumbai, the flyover will directly connect Mulund East to the Elevated EEH, which is currently being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) between Anand Nagar and Saket to ease connectivity between Mumbai and Thane.
Official speak
“The U-turn at Octroi Naka to access the southbound carriageway of EEH not only causes traffic disruption but also poses significant safety risks due to high-speed vehicle interactions and merging conflicts.
“The existing setup at Octroi Naka has become an accident-prone zone and obstructs the free-flowing nature of EEH, which is a vital corridor for commercial and passenger traffic. Also, being a signalised intersection, it causes delay… traffic congestion is formed on the Eastern Expressway Highway, Navghar Junction, and near Octroi Naka. This flyover will fix this,” said an official from the bridges department of the BMC.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram