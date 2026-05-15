Changing City: BMC begins construction on 6-lane cable-stayed bridge to link Andheri and Goregaon by 2028

To create an additional north-south link, the BMC has charted plans to construct a bridge over the Goregaon creek which will connect two vital areas of Oshiwara and the Bhagat Singh Nagar with the Link Road.
In what seeks to create a new link for commuters travelling along the busy Andheri, Oshiwara, Lokhandwala, and Goregaon pockets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun the construction of a six-lane cable-stayed bridge that will traverse over the Goregaon creek. The project seeks to play a key role in decongesting the crucial Lokhandwala junction.
How will the project help citizens?
Currently, SV Road and the Linking Road, which serve as a crucial north-south corridor, experience heavy congestion throughout the day, further increasing during the peak commute hours. Akin to the Haji Ali junction, Lokhandwala circle near Millat Nagar is also prone to massive traffic logging.
In a bid to create an additional north-south link, the BMC has charted plans to construct a bridge over the Goregaon creek, which will connect two vital areas of Oshiwara and the Bhagat Singh Nagar with the Link Road. By creating a second layer of signal-free route, the project further seeks to decongest the critical Lokhandwala circle.
Eventually, the civic body has also charted plans to connect the bridge with the proposed north corridor of the Mumbai Coastal Road.
Alignment
Total length: 542 metres
Cable-stayed portion: 238 metres
Width: 28.55 metres
Median: 0.45 metres
Utility corridor on each side: 1.5 metres
Total carriageways – 6 lanes (3 on the north-bound direction, 3 on the south-bound direction)
Cost:
Rs 418.53 crore
Projected Timeline:
October 2028 (Stipulated period of construction is 36 months, excluding monsoon)
Administration Speaks:
“Once constructed, the project will play a crucial role in connecting Oshiwara and Goregaon pockets through an alternative north-south route. It will aid citizens in the coming years, as new projects like the Motilal redevelopment project come in the area. In a bid to reduce the construction period, we have planned to incorporate the cable-stayed design, which requires less time and reduces environmental impact owing to fewer piers,” a senior officer from BMC told The Indian Express.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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