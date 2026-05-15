Changing City: BMC begins construction on 6-lane cable-stayed bridge to link Andheri and Goregaon by 2028

To create an additional north-south link, the BMC has charted plans to construct a bridge over the Goregaon creek which will connect two vital areas of Oshiwara and the Bhagat Singh Nagar with the Link Road.

In what seeks to create a new link for commuters travelling along the busy Andheri, Oshiwara, Lokhandwala, and Goregaon pockets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun the construction of a six-lane cable-stayed bridge that will traverse over the Goregaon creek. The project seeks to play a key role in decongesting the crucial Lokhandwala junction.

How will the project help citizens?

Currently, SV Road and the Linking Road, which serve as a crucial north-south corridor, experience heavy congestion throughout the day, further increasing during the peak commute hours. Akin to the Haji Ali junction, Lokhandwala circle near Millat Nagar is also prone to massive traffic logging.