Changing City: Access control road project to decongest Mumbai’s WEH, EEH: BMC kicks off construction on new U-turn flyover at BKC connector

To ease congestion along the Eastern and Western Express highways, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated works on its ambitious access road project, which seeks to separate traffic levels through a series of underground tunnels and flyovers. While the originally mooted plan sought to construct tunnels at nine locations, the BMC has now cut down the scope of works at three congested junctions of the arterial routes.

At present, BMC has commenced construction of a new ‘U-turn bridge’ at the BKC connector along the Eastern Express Highway.

What is the access control road project?

With the idea of reducing wait time at traffic signals, the BMC charted the concept of an access control project to implement a ‘grade separation’ mechanism at heavily congested junctions along the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway. First proposed in 2023, the idea was to separate traffic into two separate levels by the construction of tunnels and flyovers. While the initial proposal was aimed at constructing tunnels at nine junctions, the BMC later revised the plan to take up works at four junctions.