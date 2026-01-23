Changing City: A new Rs 848-crore cable-stayed flyover in South Mumbai; BMC kicks off preliminary works

(PFA photo for graphic element with the mail)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans for a new cable-stayed bridge in South Mumbai. This 892-metre-long flyover will connect the JJ Flyover with the forthcoming Y Bridge in Byculla. Preliminary work for the project has commenced following the issuance of a work order valued at Rs 848.63 crore last month.

About the project

The initiative aims to alleviate congestion in the Byculla and Mazgaon areas by constructing a new flyover that aligns with the Comprehensive Mobility Plan’s recommendations. This new flyover will allow commuters to bypass major traffic junctions, specifically passing over two key traffic signals—one located near Saboo Siddik Polytechnic College and the other near Richardson and Cruddas along JJ Road in Nagpada.

According to the proposals, the new flyover will extend from the JJ Flyover, covering a distance of over 850 metres, and will connect to the ramp of the upcoming Y Bridge near the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters. The redevelopment of the 104-year-old Y-bridge into a cable-stayed structure is being jointly executed by BMC and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC). The first phase is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Alignment

The flyover will comprise four lanes, with two lanes on each side.

On the north-bound side, the bridge will have a length of 832 metres. On the south-bound side, the bridge will have a length of 892 metres, of which 230 metres will consist of a cable-stayed span.

Timeline

Nearly two months after the tender was first floated, the work order for the project was awarded on December 12, 2025. While the preliminary works have been launched, the BMC will commence full-scale works after the traffic police department issues the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Story continues below this ad

The project is slated to be executed over a period of 24 months, excluding the monsoon, by 2029.

Cost

While the initial estimated costs were pegged at Rs 805 crore, the final contract has been awarded for Rs 848.63 crore.

Administration speak

“The proposed bridge will play a crucial role in ensuring smooth and seamless traffic movement from South Mumbai to North Mumbai. Since the flyover will eliminate the waiting time at two traffic signal junctions, it will cut travel time as well as fuel costs. As soon as we procure the NOC from the traffic police department, we will start the permanent ground works immediately,” a senior BMC officer told The Indian Express.