Changing city | 45 Minutes to 10: How Navi Mumbai’s new 9.7-km Kharghar Coastal Road is transforming airport access forever

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
One of the two coastal roads set to augment access to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the Kharghar Coastal Road (KCR) is Navi Mumbai’s answer to high-speed connectivity, keeping in mind the future boom in businesses and vehicles. The KCR will increase connectivity within Navi Mumbai, linking upcoming projects and business districts.
Project overview
The Kharghar Coastal Road runs around the Panvel Creek, connecting Kharghar to CBD Belapur to Nerul.
Length: 9.678 km
Cost: 1020.70 crore
Alignment
The KCR is being constructed in two parts: the first between Kharghar and CBD Belapur, and the second from CBD Belapur to Nerul Water Transport Jetty.
The KCR travels along the length of the Panvel Creek, beginning in Jalmarg in Sector 16 of Kharghar, passing by the PAY Housing Scheme near Kharghar station, heading to Sector 15 in CBD Belapur, before ending near DPS Nerul. Parts of the road alignment have been shifted inwards towards the land to reduce the impact on mangroves and the creek.
The significance of Kharghar Coastal Road
The KCR interconnects important roads across the MMR region, increasing connectivity to the NMIA as well as within Navi Mumbai. The road will be connected to the Sion Panvel Expressway, linking it to the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. Along its route, the KCR will connect housing projects and corporate parks – particularly the International Corporate Park coming up in Kharghar – in the making. At the Nerul end, the road will have a connection to Palm Beach Road. The KCR will also bring down the travel time between Kharghar, CBD Belapur, and Nerul.
Contractor
J Kumar
Deadline
2028
Current status
In March, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) began the process of shifting electrical utilities in the way of the project.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram