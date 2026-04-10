Changing city | 45 Minutes to 10: How Navi Mumbai’s new 9.7-km Kharghar Coastal Road is transforming airport access forever

One of the two coastal roads set to augment access to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the Kharghar Coastal Road (KCR) is Navi Mumbai’s answer to high-speed connectivity, keeping in mind the future boom in businesses and vehicles. The KCR will increase connectivity within Navi Mumbai, linking upcoming projects and business districts.

Project overview

The Kharghar Coastal Road runs around the Panvel Creek, connecting Kharghar to CBD Belapur to Nerul.

Length: 9.678 km

Cost: 1020.70 crore

Alignment

The KCR is being constructed in two parts: the first between Kharghar and CBD Belapur, and the second from CBD Belapur to Nerul Water Transport Jetty.