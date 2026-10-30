Changing City: 1,237 trees to make way for Versova-Madh bridge, cutting travel time to 10 min

With the Bombay High Court clearing the way for the construction of the Versova Madh connector after approving the felling of 1,237 mangroves, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has commenced ground assessment, with construction on the cable-stayed bridge – pegged to be a ‘game changer’ in the suburbs – to commence soon.

The upcoming cable-stayed bridge is also expected to provide easy access to the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, with an arm connecting to the Dahisar-Bhayandar coastal road.

About the project:

Currently, there is no direct link between Versova and Madh, which is separated by the Malad Creek, leaving commuters to take a detour and travel via Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Link Road, or Marve Road.