Changing City: 1,237 trees to make way for Versova-Madh bridge, cutting travel time to 10 min

The upcoming Versova-Madh cable-stayed bridge is also expected to provide easy access to the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, with an arm connecting to the Dahisar-Bhayandar coastal road.

By: Express News Service
2 min readOct 30, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Currently, there is no direct link between Versova and Madh which is separated by the Malad creek. (Source: Express News Service/ BMC)Currently, there is no direct link between Versova and Madh which is separated by the Malad creek. (Source: Express News Service/ BMC)
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With the Bombay High Court clearing the way for the construction of the Versova Madh connector after approving the felling of 1,237 mangroves, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has commenced ground assessment, with construction on the cable-stayed bridge – pegged to be a ‘game changer’ in the suburbs – to commence soon.

The upcoming cable-stayed bridge is also expected to provide easy access to the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, with an arm connecting to the Dahisar-Bhayandar coastal road.

About the project:

Currently, there is no direct link between Versova and Madh, which is separated by the Malad Creek, leaving commuters to take a detour and travel via Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Link Road, or Marve Road.

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Being heavily congested, the Versova-Madh detour routes compel commuters to face traffic that takes up to 1.5 hours during peak traffic hours. 

To eliminate the detour of 18-20 km, the BMC has made plans to construct a cable-stayed bridge over the creeks and provide a direct link between Madh and Versova. 

The upcoming Versova-Madh bridge will start at Madh Jetty Road and land near the Fisheries University Road in Andheri’s Versova pocket. This new link between Madh and Versova will significantly reduce travel time for commuters heading to the Air Force, INS Hamla, Madh, Marve, and various locations in Malad and Kandivali.

Alignment:

2.06 km length of the bridge

600 m will consist of a cable-stayed structure

300 m main span

150 m forming the back span on either side

Cost:

Rs 2,395 crore

Timeline – Key highlights

* Project first envisaged in the 1967 Development Plan (DP)

* Blueprint finalised in 2020

* Tenders floated in March 2023

* In-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) granted

* Bombay High Court clears felling of trees 

Deadline:

March 31, 2029

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What the administration says:

“The bridge will play a crucial role in reducing traffic in the western suburbs. While the current travel time can take anywhere between one to one and half hours, this bridge will cut down travel to merely 5 – 10 minutes. The bridge has also incorporated the cable-stayed design, ensuring minimal impact on the environment and limited piling,” a civic official told The Indian Express

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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