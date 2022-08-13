scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Chandrashekhar Bawankule is a die-hard BJP worker, says Devendra Fadnavis

Earlier, Bawankule served as the energy minister during Fadnavis’s tenure and was lauded for his work.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 13, 2022 11:26:38 am
Maharashtra BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule (left) and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The appointment of Chandrashekhar Bawankule as state BJP president is the reward for his hard work and commitment, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “Bawankule has been associated with the BJP since his early life. He is a diehard worker. Always takes up his assignments seriously and delivers results.”

Newsmaker |OBC face who had friends across parties as minister is new BJP Maharashtra chief

Earlier, Bawankule served as the energy minister during Fadnavis’s tenure and was lauded for his work. When OBC reservation was scrapped, Bawankule relentlessly pursued the issue and raised questions.

The deputy chief minister further said, “As the state party president, he will surely work for the welfare of the organisation and its growth across Maharashtra.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
More from Mumbai

On Friday, BJP formally announced Bawankule as the state party president. He will get three years full term.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 11:22:38 am

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

4

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

5

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
Suhas Palshikar writes

As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

Premium
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was a 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was a 'publicity stunt'

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement