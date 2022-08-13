Chandrashekhar Bawankule is a die-hard BJP worker, says Devendra Fadnavis

The appointment of Chandrashekhar Bawankule as state BJP president is the reward for his hard work and commitment, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “Bawankule has been associated with the BJP since his early life. He is a diehard worker. Always takes up his assignments seriously and delivers results.”

Earlier, Bawankule served as the energy minister during Fadnavis’s tenure and was lauded for his work. When OBC reservation was scrapped, Bawankule relentlessly pursued the issue and raised questions.

The deputy chief minister further said, “As the state party president, he will surely work for the welfare of the organisation and its growth across Maharashtra.”

On Friday, BJP formally announced Bawankule as the state party president. He will get three years full term.