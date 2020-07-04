Chandrapur: Farmer killed in suspected tiger attack at Brahmapuri forest division

Last year, the total number of such deaths in Chandrapur district was 23, which shows a significant spurt this year. (Source: Getty Images) Last year, the total number of such deaths in Chandrapur district was 23, which shows a significant spurt this year. (Source: Getty Images)

A FARMER was killed in a suspected tiger attack in Nagbhid range of Brahmapuri forest division in Chandrapur district on Saturday.

“Maroti Uikey, 36, a resident of Sonuli village, had gone into the forest near his farm to attend nature’s call when he was fatally attacked, possibly by a tiger,” said Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Rama Rao.

Uikey is the 19th victim of big cat attacks in Chandrapur district this year. So far, Vidarbha has seen 26 deaths in big cat attacks, one of them by a leopard. Last year, the total number of such deaths in Chandrapur district was 23, which shows a significant spurt this year.

Two tigers that were captured last month from the conflict areas, and brought to the Gorewada Rescue Centre, have died. One of them, a tigress, was brought from Nagbhid but wasn’t involved in any human attacks. It was caught after entering a house in a village in Nagbhid.

