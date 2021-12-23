Chandiwal panel: Waze’s cross-examination over

THE CROSS-EXAMINATION of dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze was completed at the retired Justice K U Chandiwal Commission on Wednesday.

As the lawyer for former state home minister Anil Deshmukh informed the commission that they did not want to cross-examine Waze any further, ACP Sanjay Patil was the next witness to be examined on Wednesday. However, due to a medical emergency of his family member, Patil could not be questioned and the matter was posted for hearing on Friday.

Patil will be cross-examined by Deshmukh’s lawyer while Waze will cross-examine Patil himself on Friday, an official said.

On Tuesday, the commission had fined Deshmukh Rs 50,000 after his lawyer failed to appear in the hearing and sought an adjournment. This was the second time that the commission had fined Deshmukh for allegedly delaying proceedings by seeking adjournment.

The Chandiwal Commission was set up by the Maharashtra government to investigate the allegations of corruption made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.