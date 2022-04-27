scorecardresearch
Chandiwal panel submits report to Uddhav

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 27, 2022 3:29:19 am
K U Chandiwal Commission submitted the final report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

The Justice K U Chandiwal Commission appointed by the state government to look into the allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, submitted the final report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

Retired justice Chandiwal submitted the report to Thackeray in the presence of Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Sources said the report is over 200 pages with at least 1,000 pages of annexures.

Among those examined by the Commission include Anil Deshmukh, NCP leader Nawab Malik (currently at the Arthur Road Jail), former police commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh, and suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

The Commission was set up last year by the government to inquire into the allegations made by Param Bir Singh in a letter to the CM in March 2021.

