Chandivali building collapse: A year on, poclain operator still missing, family continues search

Gounder’s daughters Deepa (right) and Saraswathi. (Express photo by Santosh Parab) Gounder’s daughters Deepa (right) and Saraswathi. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

It has been a year, but Malarkodi Gounder has not lost hope. She prays everyday for her husband Rajkumar Gounder (53) to return, in the same chequered shirt and pants she last saw him in on August 26, 2017, when he left for the construction site in Chandivali. He went missing after the under-construction building collapsed, killing seven labourers and injuring two.

“After the collapse, two outgoing calls were made from his number in September and November. But when we called that number, it was out of reach,” says daughter Lakshmi (29).

Gounder, a poclain machine contractor, had given his two machines for demolition work in the 16-storey under-construction building in Crystal Business Park. Until August 2017, eight storeys had been demolished when the central part of the building came crashing down under the weight of four heavy machines mounted atop the building.

Investigation found that the demolition process was being conducted in an “unscientific” way by Mukesh Group, which was contracted to demolish the structure.

Gounder had gone to the site to collect his payment on August 26. When his motorbike was found parked outside the site, his younger brother Laxman started search operations using his own excavators to dig up the debris and look for Gounder’s body. “We found nothing, not even his photo-ID or clothes,” says Laxman. An unidentified body was found from the site which, his family claims, was not that of Gounder. “It had half pants and a white shirt and a mobile phone that did not belong to my brother. The height was also different,” says Laxman.

According to Sakinaka police, the Gounders were given two reminders to allow a DNA test to confirm the body’s identity. “But they refused. We finally had to cremate the body as unclaimed,” says investigating officer Sunil Mane.

In the past one year, the Gounder family have visited several shelter homes in Mumbai and Thane looking for him. They claim the police and civic authorities did not help them in their search. Three days after the collapse, Mumbai witnessed flooding due to heavy rain. “Search operations were suspended mid-way at that time. We had to use our labour to keep removing debris and look for my brother,” says Laxman.

The Sakinaka police submitted a chargesheet in the case in March this year, accusing demolition contractor Amit Chaudhary under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 and 338 (causing hurt by endangering life), and 34 (act done by several people with common intention) of the IPC. “The Crystal Business Park had signed a contract with Mukesh Developer to demolish their structure. Mukesh Developer also had responsibility for the labourers on site,” says Mane.

Zia-ul-haq, one of the 20 labourers on the site who lost two of his relatives, says a few labourers also filed a complaint in the labour court. “Our salaries of several months were pending. There was no compensation offered to the family of deceased labourers,” he alleges. Mane says documents related to the case were submitted to labour court following a court directive.

The Crystal Business Park began the construction of the commercial structure in 2010. In 2012, they halted construction mid-way. In 2016, they approached the BMC requesting change of name from commercial to residential. When the BMC refused, they approached the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, which issued a Letter of Intent for a permanent transit camp and residential complex. The allegedly 16-storey structure went for demolition in January 2017.

Gounder was one of the contractors providing poclain machines. On the day he went missing, he had lunch at home in Andheri West and left for the construction site in the afternoon. He is survived by three daughters and his wife.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App