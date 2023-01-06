scorecardresearch
Bombay HC reserves verdict in interim release plea by Chanda, Deepak Kochhar against ‘illegal’ arrest by CBI

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan reserved its order on the plea by the two seeking interim release from custody. The court will pass an order in this regard on Monday, January 9.

The Kochhars were arrested on December 23, 2022 and Dhoot three days later in connection with the Videocon loan case. (File)
The Bombay High Court on Friday concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict in pleas by former ICICI Bank CEO and Managing Director Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, claiming their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in loans provided to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group was “illegal”.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan reserved its order on the plea by the two seeking interim release from custody. The court will pass an order in this regard on Monday, January 9.

The Kochhars were arrested on December 23, 2022 and Dhoot three days later in connection with the Videocon loan case. While Chanda is lodged in Byculla women’s jail, Deepak and Dhoot are lodged in the Arthur Road jail. ICICI Bank and Chanda have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018 that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak and two relatives, six months after his company got a Rs 3,250-crore loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. The CBI lodged its FIR in the case in 2019.

Kochhars’ lawyer had said that the arrest was carried out after four years and was in violation of Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which mandates the investigating officer to issue a notice of appearance before an arrest is made.

On Friday, senior advocate Amit Desai for Chanda said she has cooperated with the CBI probe throughout and no inquiry took place for over three years until the first half of 2022.

Desai pointed out that no female police officer was present at the time of Chanda’s arrest. He added that Deepak was an independent businessman and Chanda had not shared anything related to the bank’s affairs with him.

In response, senior advocate Raja Thakare for CBI submitted that Kochhars were remanded for eight days in total and no further remand was sought by the agency. He also said that the accused, who are in judicial custody, could have filed an application seeking regular bail instead of the plea in HC.

Thakare said that Chanda had never claimed that she was touched by a male police officer while she was being arrested. “In white collar crimes, criminals are not taken by hand. It was an arrest cum search. It is fallacious to contend that no woman constable was present. Full compliance of legal and procedural safeguards was done by the CBI,” he said, seeking dismissal of the pleas.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 20:30 IST
India to virtually host Voice of Global South summit, 120 countries to be invited

