‘Chances of survival look slim’: 67 from Maharashtra still untraceable after Nepal flash floods

As many as 67 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Nepal after the flash floods remained untraceable, with their families awaiting news of their loved ones.

Maharashtra government on Sunday said that 69 people from the state had crossed from China’s Kodari Immigration Center into Nepal and were expected to reach Mumbai by Monday. Earlier 142 citizens were brought back to the state.

The Ramakrishnan family from Mumbai is among those whose members were headed to Tibet to complete their Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage before they went missing. “At 8.21 am, I got a message from my brother-in-law Venkata saying, ‘We are at the immigration centre at (Nepal), heading towards Tibet.’ He has been untraceable since then,” C G Ramakrishnan told The Indian Express.