‘Chances of survival look slim’: 67 from Maharashtra still untraceable after Nepal flash floods

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As many as 67 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Nepal after the flash floods remained untraceable, with their families awaiting news of their loved ones.
Maharashtra government on Sunday said that 69 people from the state had crossed from China’s Kodari Immigration Center into Nepal and were expected to reach Mumbai by Monday. Earlier 142 citizens were brought back to the state.
The Ramakrishnan family from Mumbai is among those whose members were headed to Tibet to complete their Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage before they went missing. “At 8.21 am, I got a message from my brother-in-law Venkata saying, ‘We are at the immigration centre at (Nepal), heading towards Tibet.’ He has been untraceable since then,” C G Ramakrishnan told The Indian Express.
Ramakrishnan’s sister, Meenakshi Subramanian, and her husband were among the 67 people who had travelled to the region on a pilgrimage led by Dr Milind Chitale. The group was at the Timure border immigration centre, preparing to cross into Tibet, when floods struck.
Ramakrishnan said the family has been in touch with Indian, Nepalese and Chinese embassies. But there is no information about the whereabouts and status of 67 members of Richa Tours and Travels in Nepal and Hills and Trails in Mumbai.
Meenakshi Subramanian (60) and her husband Venkata Subramanian (67), from Kandivali were on Kailash Mansarovar. Their last known location is Timure, Rasuwa, one of the worst-hit districts.
Ramakrishnan said, “From what we could gather from embassies is Rasuwa was the epicenter of the flash floods… We are anxious to about the whereabouts of our loved ones. Their phones are switched off or unreachable. Authorities are trying to find them but we are losing hope as the chances of survival look dim. We hope we are wrong and some miracle happens.”
Thane-based Joshi family is also waiting to hear from their loved ones. Sachin Joshi, a relative of a couple who have been missing, said the families of those missing in Nepal have formed a WhatsApp group to coordinate their efforts. “My relatives, Samir Joshi and Aparna Joshi are missing. All relatives have formed a WhatsApp group for coordination.”
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