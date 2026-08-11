The Bombay High Court reprimanded the Mumbai Suburban District Collector for failing to carry out its order to remove encroachments around a natural pond in Charkop, Kandivali (West) for its beautification. The High Court also warned that it would recommend the District Collector’s transfer if he couldn’t take effective decisions.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seeking removal of encroachments for beautification of the natural pond at Charkop Sector 7 in the western suburbs.
On July 21, the High Court noted that the pond, blocked by 80 percent garbage landing from the surrounding area, was “gradually eating into the mangroves”.
Terming the condition of the pond “shocking and terrible“, the court directed the District Collector to immediately remove encroachments and BMC to clear garbage from the natural pond.
During the pre-lunch session on Tuesday, Acting CJ Ghuge pulled up the Collector and said, “We don’t want reports. People have chopped the mangroves, eaten up the mangroves in a particular pocket, right under your nose, and have set up shanty/Jhuggi-jhopadis.”
“We will ask the government to transfer the District Collector if he is powerless. We’ll get somebody more efficient. There are District Collectors who are very efficient. You are not the last district collector in the land. What did you do in the last 20 days [after the HC order]? Just wrote letters [to Deputy Collector, Tehsildar, city survey officer among others]? We’ll recommend his transfer,” the judge orally remarked and asked the Collector to remain present in court.
The High Court was then informed that the District Collector could not remain present due to a scheduled meeting; therefore, the Deputy Collector remained present in the court during post-lunch session.
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“Less said, the better. If the State is reluctant to implement High Court orders, it is anybody’s guess as to what lies in the future, when it comes to implementation of High Court’s orders,” the bench noted in the order.
In the post-lunch session, the bench perused photographs produced by advocate Saket Mone for BMC and noted “amazing improvement” through “commendable action”, adding that a “little bit more has to be done” to clean the remaining 25 percent of the lake.
Seeking the Collector’s written explanation, it posted further hearing to Friday, August 14.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More