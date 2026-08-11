On Chakrop pond encroachment, Bombay High Court’s transfer warning to District Collector

In July, the Bombay High Court (in pic) noted that the pond, blocked by 80 percent garbage landing from the surrounding area, was "gradually eating into the mangroves". (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court reprimanded the Mumbai Suburban District Collector for failing to carry out its order to remove encroachments around a natural pond in Charkop, Kandivali (West) for its beautification. The High Court also warned that it would recommend the District Collector’s transfer if he couldn’t take effective decisions.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seeking removal of encroachments for beautification of the natural pond at Charkop Sector 7 in the western suburbs.

On July 21, the High Court noted that the pond, blocked by 80 percent garbage landing from the surrounding area, was “gradually eating into the mangroves”.