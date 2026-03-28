Chakankar quits as chief of NCP women’s wing amid Kharat row

Chakankar defended herself, reiterating that she had “no connection, direct or indirect” with Kharat’s alleged financial dealings or misconduct.  Chakankar said she had urged the authorities to ensure a fair probe.

By: Express News Service
1 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 04:43 AM IST
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In a swift political fallout from the widening Ashok Kharat scandal, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar on Friday night resigned as the party’s women’s wing chief just a week after stepping down as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission.

The back-to-back exits underscore the mounting pressure on Chakankar following Kharat’s arrest in Nashik on charges of sexual assault and rape, and the emergence of photographs showing her proximity to the self-styled godman. The controversy had already drawn intervention from CM Devendra Fadnavis, who had directed her to resign from her post last week.

Announcing her decision on social media, Chakankar defended herself, reiterating that she had “no connection, direct or indirect” with Kharat’s alleged financial dealings or misconduct.  Chakankar said she had urged the authorities to ensure a fair probe.

Opposition leaders have stepped up demands for the SIT to question Chakankar, particularly over alleged financial links tied to Kharat.  Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Friday released additional photographs purportedly showing Chakankar and Kharat in meetings with officials from the industry department.

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