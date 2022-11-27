Chairman of institute, his associate duped of Rs 25L by unidentified men posing as cops

THE CHAIRMAN of an educational institute lodged a complaint with Tilak Nagar police station after he and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 25 lakh by two people posing as police personnel in Ghatkopar.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the two unknown accused arrived near the Rajawadi area in an auto-rickshaw, claiming to be policemen they snatched the bag under the pretext of seizing the cash and escaped.

The complainant has been identified as Shashikant Dagle, a resident of Tulsi Vihar complex in Asangaon. Police said that Dagle is chairman of the Manjuldhara Educational and Social Institute. He along with his associate Sushil Talele were looking for land for their trust in Kalyan.

“They selected land in Tokawade village at Kalyan for which the duo had even collected money. However, they needed money to be deposited in their trust’s bank account, so that they could directly make payment from it to buy the land, but they had cash,” said an officer.

They got referred to one Dilip Jadhav, who promised to resolve their issue and subsequently introduced them to Amit. Dagle and Talele then met Amit in Ghatkopar on November 14. There, they met someone called Amir, who claimed to be in the construction business. Amir promised to take the cash from them and deposit it in their trust’s bank account.

“The two trusted them and went to Rajawadi area in Ghatkopar on Friday with Rs 25 lakh in cash and their trust’s documents,” said an investigator, adding, “Jadhav also accompanied them.”

After reaching there, Dagle called Amir, who said that he was sending two of his men to bring them to his office.

Advertisement

When nobody arrived, they started looking for Amir’s office and as they could not find it, they started walking towards Ghatkopar station, when the two unknown accused came in an auto rickshaw and stopped them

The two claimed they were police personnel and started checking their bags. They alleged that Dagle and Talele were carrying black money and took the bags filled with cash and escaped in an auto-rickshaw.

“The bag also had Talele’s mobile phone,” said an investigator. “When Dagle dialled that number, they (fake police) called him to beat chowky number 7.”

After inquiring with the locals, Dagle and Talele realised that the two were fake police, following which they approached Tilak Nagar police station and registered a complaint.

Advertisement

“We managed to get hold of the rickshaw driver. He claims that he was paid Rs 30,000 for his help,” said an official. Police are trying to locate the two unidentified accused.