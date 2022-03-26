Chahal’s ‘relative’ threatened Sonu Nigam: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Amit Satam on Friday claimed in the Assembly that singer Sonu Nigam has complained that a “relative” of former BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal asked him to organise a free show, failing which, a notice will be sent to his home and demolition activity will be carried out.

“Sonu Nigam has given a complaint that the brother of Chahal, named Rajinder, is threatening him to organise a free show or else notice will be sent to his home and demolition will be carried out. The government should take note and act against Rajinder and Chahal,” Satam said in the Assembly.

Chahal, meanwhile, said that Rajinder was not related to him and only hailed from the same place as he did. “Anyone is free to take action against his misbehaviour,” he added.