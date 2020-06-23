Mumbai: Chahal inaugurates 50 mobile dispensaries for areas witnessing spike in Covid cases

Official said that as per the plan, the 50 mobile dispensary vans with doctors and medicines will visit these areas to conduct preliminary examination of patients. (Representational) Official said that as per the plan, the 50 mobile dispensary vans with doctors and medicines will visit these areas to conduct preliminary examination of patients. (Representational)

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in parts of western and eastern suburbs, BMC on Monday launched ‘Mission Zero-Rapid Action Plan’ in a bid to break the infection chain.

The initiative will cover areas such as Andheri, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Bhandup and Mulund that has been witnessing a case doubling rate of around 20 days against the city’s average of 36. These areas have reported more than 6,000 cases as of now.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal inaugurated 50 mobile dispensaries at Andheri Sports Complex that will visit these areas to screen suspected patients and check for Covid-19 symptoms. The drive will go on for around three weeks.

Official said that as per the plan, the 50 mobile dispensary vans with doctors and medicines will visit these areas to conduct preliminary examination of patients. “These patients will also be provided with medicines. A continuous screening of patients will be conducted for two to three weeks. All those suspected to have contracted Covid-19 will be immediately isolated and made to undergo swab tests. This will lead to early detection and timely treatment of those infected,” said an official.

“It has, undoubtedly, proven to be an effective strategy with regards to limiting the spread of the infection. Such results were made possible through a fruitful collaboration between BMC and various social service organisations, including the people’s representatives,” said Chahal.

The BMC aims to increase the current average doubling rate of 36 days to 50 days. However, in certain parts of the city, like Malad (P North ward), Borivali (R Central), Dahisar (R North), Kandivali (R South), Bhandup (S) and Mulund (T), the duration of doubling rate is less compared to the city average.

“It has been observed that infection in these areas continues to be on the rise. In addition to the measures being taken at the ward level, there appears to be a need to carry out special activities,” said an official.

According to the BMC, public awareness will also be created to empower residents with correct information regarding the virus.

Chahal visits containment zone

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, after inaugurating the Mission Zero – Rapid Action Plan, visited a containment zone at Appa Pada in Malad East. “Chahal interacted with locals… some residents complained to him about poor sanitation. He then directed officials to ensure that the toilets are cleaned at least five times a day,” said an official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.