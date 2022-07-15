Chahal asks officials, agencies to prepare SOPs to help stranded commuters

AFTER CHIEF Minister Eknath Shinde directed the BMC to arrange for alternate transportation for commuters in the city, who may get stranded due to incessant rains in the city the civic administrator and municipal commissioner IS Chahal in a meeting on Thursday directed civic officials to prepare an SOP with Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). For the convenience of the citizens, BEST is prepared to run 400 extra buses while the transport corporation is planning to operate 11 extra buses.

Chahal also directed officials to provide first aid and other necessary assistance to the passengers as and when required in case of local train services are closed. In case of disruption of local train service, the passengers should be shifted to a safe place instructed Chahal.

A day after, BJP’s Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha met Chahal asking him to attend to pothole complaints within 48 hours, the commissioner alerted the 24 ward officers on the issue. Chahal also asked the officials to be vigilant and to regularly visit the areas.

The commissioner also asked officials to explore other technology than the cold mix to fill the potholes in the city. “We have been asked to check ready mix pothole patching, which is used in Thane district,” said an official. Thane district is the stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also instructed the BMC to prioritise the safety of those living in the C1 category or extremely dangerous buildings in the city. Chahal has instructed officers to make temporary arrangements for residents of such buildings till September end. He also instructed the 24 assistant municipal commissioners to contact the area MPs and MLAs regularly for better emergency and civic services management.