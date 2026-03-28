Maharashtra seeks Centre’s help in technology infrastructure, finances to expand PNG network in state

To expand the PNG network in Maharashtra, the Centre’s technology infrastructure and financial assistance will be necessary, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal said on Saturday.

At a meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, Bhujbal, representing Maharashtra, flagged concerns regarding hurdle-free supply of LPG and PNG to both residential and commercial establishments. He also urged the central government to ensure expansion of PNG connections within a time-bound manner in Maharashtra.

Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing Manoharlal Khattar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri along with senior officials of oil and natural gas companies addressed the meeting.

According to Bhujbal, “The central issue discussed at the meeting was how to ensure clean fuel and expand the connectivity of PNG network.”

Bhujbal said he raised several key issues at the meeting.

Speaking to media after the meeting Bhujbal said, “I urged the central government to ensure rapid expansion of PNG. The government should make PNG mandatory in all new housing projects.” However, he said, “In old housing societies which are existing, special campaign should be launched to promote PNG connection.” Similarly, government should drive the campaign to ensure PNG connections in commercial establishments including hotels, restaurants etc. This will help in cost reduction in fuel as well address environmental aspects. To achieve these objectives, the process and permissions should be simplified.

The minister informed that Maharashtra City Gas Distribution (CGD) project has been expeditiously implemented. The state government has also tackled the concerns of commercial establishments. Local bodies organisations are also being encouraged to opt for PNG.

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“To make PNG connections across Maharashtra a reality, Maharashtra will need help from centre in technology infrastructure and finances,” Bhujbal said.

He urged the central government to provide special financial assistance for PNG connections across all cities/towns. This will make PNG connections in households a reality.

Moreover, he pointed out, “The expansion of pipeline (PNG) fit supply will require permissions which should be in a time-bound manner.”

Amid the West Asia conflict, state government is committed to providing hundred per cent quota of LPG to domestic residential users as per the guidelines. Accordingly, commercial establishments quota of LPG has been raised from 20 to 40. In the coming days, it will be raised to 50 per cent quota.

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Keeping with centre’s directives to promote PNG, the state government has taken concrete measures for infrastructure strengthening City Gas Distribution network across civic body, nagar parishads, public works distribution department, water resources department and other concerned authorities. Initiatives are taken to ensure greater coordination among multiple departments for expediting the necessary permissions and process with 24 hours. The state government has also requested for excise duty exemptions.

The CGD will have the permission to work 24 hours to lay the pipe lines. They will not require any additional no objection certificates (NOC) from various authorities such as civic body, firefighter, police department. However, CGD will require to furnish the work details daily to local bodies, police department and other related organizations.