CGST evasion: Thane’s ex-Sena corporator held

The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST)’s Bhiwandi Commissionerate on Thursday arrested a former Thane Sena corporator for alleged service tax evasion of Rs 2.26 crore which was collected by him, but but not paid to government.

According to the CGST department, based upon a specific intelligence, the Bhiwandi Commissionerate had registered a case against M/s Vicky Enterprise which had collected the sum of Rs 2.26 crore in service tax, but did not pay it to the government.

The official said, based on the material evidence gathered by the department during investigation, proprietor of the firm Sanjay Devram Bhoir was placed under arrest on Thursday.

“We had issued summons to Bhoir, but he did not come to have his statement recorded. Hence, he was placed under arrest on Thursday under Section 89(1)(ii) of the Finance Act, 1994 read with Section 174(2) of CGST Act, 2017. He was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody till February 23,” he said.