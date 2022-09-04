scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

CFO of chemical firm duped of Rs 8.55 lakh

The BKC police, which is investigating the matter, said the complainant, a resident of Malad, fell prey to the fraud on Tuesday, when a man, posing as the managing director of his company, messaged him, requesting that the money be transferred to him.

In his statement to police, the complainant has said that he received the message around 3.30 pm, while he was travelling to his workplace.(Representational/Gstock)

A 62-year-old chief finance officer of a leading chemical manufacturing company was allegedly duped of Rs 8.55 lakh by frauds.

The BKC police, which is investigating the matter, said the complainant, a resident of Malad, fell prey to the fraud on Tuesday, when a man, posing as the managing director of his company, messaged him, requesting that the money be transferred to him.

In his statement to police, the complainant has said that he received the message around 3.30 pm, while he was travelling to his workplace.

“The sender identified herself as a managing director of the company… the complainant was sent details of a bank account where he was asked to transfer the money,” said a police officer.

The impostor also told the complainant that she is busy in a meeting and he should not share her new number with anyone. “As he believed that it is his managing director who is directing him, he transferred the money through the RTGS system,” said the officer.

The complainant sensed something amiss when he started getting more messages from the same number, asking him to transfer more money.

“He then kept calling that number but the person sending the messages did not answer the calls,” said the officer, adding later that day, when he happened to talk to his managing director, he asked her about the transactions. When she said that she had never asked him for money, the man approached the police.

Following this, a case was registered on charges of cheating and cheating by impersonation of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 01:15:57 am
