CET Cell concludes mop-up round for medical admissions

THE MAHARASHTRA Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has concluded the mop-up round for the medical admissions.

While all seats in the government medical colleges are filled, a total of 269 seats in private medical colleges are left vacant. Admissions to these seats will now be done at the institutional level. After conducting two rounds of seat allotments and confirmation of admissions, the CET Cell conducted a mop-up round that concluded on March 31. A few seat vacancies are expected at government colleges by April 4 after which another mop-up round will be held by the cell for admission in those seats.

Sudha Shenoy, a parent, said, “The 269 seats that are vacant in private institutions include those falling under management quota. Admissions on the seats, which are surrendered for institute-level admissions in state quota after the mop-up round, though conducted at the institutional level are monitored by the CET Cell. So, there is no room for any malpractice.”

According to the regular practice prescribed for medical admissions, after three rounds of the centralised admissions process, the vacant seats are surrendered to the respective institutes to hold admissions at their level. Interested candidates again have to apply for this process at the individual college level and merit lists are declared.

“Vacancy is expected in government medical colleges if some students decide to switch or change their plan by taking a gap year to apply again. This will be clear by April 4 after which another mop-up round will be held for seats,” an official from the CET Cell said.