Cessed buildings in Mumbai: ‘Enough transit camps in nearby areas can speed up redevelopment’

After the recent building collapse in Dongri that claimed 13 lives, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced redevelopment of 14,207 cessed buildings under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. In an interview with The Indian Express, MHADA chief officer Dinkar Jagdale explains the challenges it faces to redevelop these buildings, reasons for delay and how it keeps people in these buildings safe.

Advertising

The building that collapsed was an illegal construction. How do you plan to stop illegal constructions in cessed buildings?

Currently, MHADA cannot do anything about illegal constructions in cessed buildings. We are only facilitators and the power to take action on illegal constructions is with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). But in the wake of the Dongri incident, we plan to carry out an audit of illegal constructions with MCGM. As an agency taking care of cessed buildings MHADA will provide all support.

Why is there so much delay in redevelopment of cessed buildings?

Advertising

At present, there are 14,000 apartments in South Bombay and MHADA is planning to speed up redevelopment work once the Cabinet approves the new policy for redevelopment. Under the new policy, the agency looking after a property has to develop the building. Now, we don’t have much power over cessed buildings. We only have the power to issue NOC to redevelopment projects. The maximum we can do is cancel the NOC.

What are the challenges in the way of redevelopment?

Sometimes, apart from the size of flats, tenants also demand specific furniture. Some even demand TV and fridge, leading to cost escalation. Moreover, if the society is ready then landowners come up with demands.

What can be done to speed up redevelopment of cessed buildings?

We must look at three things. First, make sure we have enough transit camps in nearby locations where people can shift without hesitation; second, hike in compensation of landowners of cessed property and; third, setting up a mechanism to tackle the demands of tenants.

Why do people resist vacating dilapidated buildings and shifting to transit camps?

MHADA offers transit camps to tenants under two conditions. One, when a building is under redevelopment. Two, if a building has collapsed or is dilapidated. Then the tenants have to chose from transit camps located in Gorai or in the suburbs. Cessed buildings are located in South Mumbai. So, tenants don’t want to go to far-off places like Gorai.

How do you plan to vacate people living in dilapidated buildings?

If a building is dilapidated and is under C-1 category then we can forcefully evict the tenants. There are cases where tenants went to the Bombay High Court and got a stay. Otherwise, MHADA usually manages to vacate tenants from dilapidated buildings.

There are people staying in transit camps for more than 30 years. Why?

To bring back those in transit camps, we issue a master list. It is issued when we get surplus homes from redevelopment projects. Till now, we have given houses to nearly 600 tenants under the master list. Surplus homes needed to house those in transit camps are quite less with MHADA because of which tenants continue to live in transit camps.

Why cluster redevelopment is given so much importance when it comes to redevelopment?

Cessed buildings are small in size and area. Redevelopment of a single building is sometimes non-viable. But if some buildings are clubbed together, then redevelopment becomes viable. That’s the main reason behind cluster redevelopment of cessed buildings.

How do you ensure the safety of 54,000 people living in dilapidated cessed buildings?

Advertising

Every year, we do a structural audit of dilapidated buildings and those found unfit for living, we issue a list and ask tenants to shift to transit camps. This year, we listed 23 buildings as dilapidated and managed to vacate all 420 families living in them. The board will not leave tenants in danger.