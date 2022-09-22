Certificate courses at Lata Mangeshkar music college to start from Sept 28

VARIOUS CERTIFICATE courses of Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International Music College will begin at P L Deshpande Academy from September 28 on a temporary basis. A decision to this effect was taken at a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

After the death of the singer, the state government in February this year had decided to set up the college at Kalina campus of Mumbai University, honouring the legendary singer. A land measuring 7,000 square metre will be reserved for the college.

The state government has decided to temporarily give space to start certificate courses of the college at the P L Deshpande Academy in Prabhadevi. The teaching staff will be taken on an honorarium basis, presently.

A 14-member committee has been formed regarding the course at the proposed college. The committee has decided to start a total of six courses of one year duration and a total of 150 students will be enrolled. The course includes certificate courses in Hindustani classical music, flute, tabla, sitar, harmonium/keyboard, etc.

An advisory council headed by singer’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar will include Usha Mangeshkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadkar and Mayuresh Pai.