The Centre on Monday approved three more Special Economic Zones (SEZ) totalling 157 hectares for Maharashtra. The three proposed SEZs are among the seven in the state that had been placed before the Board of Approvals (BOA) on SEZ.

While the gem and jewellery SEZ in Navi Mumbai and IT/ITES SEZ by Helios Constructions Private Limited at Talegaon in Pune have received formal approvals,the 109-hectare power SEZ by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited in Nagpur has been given the approval in principle.

The 33.54 hectare gem and jewellery SEZ is promoted by Anand Jain,a close aide of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani.

A decision on RILs 10,000-hectare proposed multi-product SEZ covering 45 villages in Ragad is still pending with the state government. The state revenue department is yet to act on the results of a referendum submitted by Raigad collector wherein the majority of farmers from 22 villages in the command area of Hetawane dam had voted against giving their land for the SEZ.

With Mondays approvals,the number of SEZs in the state with formal approvals has gone up to 106,whereas 33 SEZs have in-principle approval and 43 have been notified. The four proposals deferred for the next meeting to be held post-elections include two multi- service SEZs  one by Sigrun Construction Private Limited in Raigad and the other by Maharaja Multitrade Private Limited in Nashik  an IT/ITES SEZ by Skyzone Infrastructure Private Limited in Pune and a bio-tech SEZ by Veritas Development Limited in Raigad.

Principal Secretary,Industries,Maharashtra AM Khan said that following the recent meetings with SEZ developers,the state government has asked the centre to consider certain legislative changes.

For instance,we have asked that instead of making SEZs pay Value Added Tax and later file for a refund,they should be exempt from it entirely as is the practice in several other states. There are other proposed modifications pending with the central government, said Khan.

