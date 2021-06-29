Centre’s nod to techno feasibility report for world-class petrochemical complex at Vidarbha

Fadnavis was accompanied by a VEDC delegation and BJP MP Ashok Nete. On June 14, VEDC made a presentation about the project to Fadnavis during his visit to Nagpur (Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Union petrolium minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed a techno feasibility report to be conducted for a world-class petrochemical complex at Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a meeting with Pradhan to discuss the ambitious project. The Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VEDC) had proposed the multicrore state-of-the-art mega project.

Fadnavis was accompanied by a VEDC delegation and BJP MP Ashok Nete. On June 14, VEDC made a presentation about the project to Fadnavis during his visit to Nagpur.

Fadnavis said, “The meeting was positive, Pradhan has immediately directed the department to do a techno feasibility report on petrochemical complex in Vidarbha region.”

Explaining the significance of the project, Fadnavis said, “A global petrochemical complex in Vidarbha will open the door to new industries, investment and employment generation.”