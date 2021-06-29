scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

Centre’s nod to techno feasibility report for world-class petrochemical complex at Vidarbha

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a meeting with Union petrolium minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the ambitious project. The Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VEDC) had proposed the multicrore state-of-the-art mega project.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 29, 2021 11:28:39 pm
Fadnavis was accompanied by a VEDC delegation and BJP MP Ashok Nete. On June 14, VEDC made a presentation about the project to Fadnavis during his visit to Nagpur (Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Union petrolium minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed a techno feasibility report to be conducted for a world-class petrochemical complex at Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a meeting with Pradhan to discuss the ambitious project. The Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VEDC) had proposed the multicrore state-of-the-art mega project.

Fadnavis was accompanied by a VEDC delegation and BJP MP Ashok Nete. On June 14, VEDC made a presentation about the project to Fadnavis during his visit to Nagpur.

Fadnavis said, “The meeting was positive, Pradhan has immediately directed the department to do a techno feasibility report on petrochemical complex in Vidarbha region.”

Click here for more

Explaining the significance of the project, Fadnavis said, “A global petrochemical complex in Vidarbha will open the door to new industries, investment and employment generation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement