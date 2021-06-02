Centre trying to weaken co-op banking sector: NCP

The Centre is trying to weaken the cooperative banking sector by making changes to the Banking Act of 1949, NCP spokesman Nawab Malik said after party chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with all ministers representing the party in the state cabinet.

This was Pawar’s first formal meeting with his party after he underwent a surgical procedure last month. He has been convalescing at home since then.

Malik said that a task force under Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil would be set up soon to stop the Centre’s plan. He added that Pawar had given a boost to the cooperative banking sector but the Centre was taking away its rights and making private banks powerful. “The NCP will stop this game,” he said.

He also said the NCP chief would be personally speaking to Pune-based Serum Institute of India to increase vaccination.

Malik said the MVA government wanted reservation for OBCs in local elections.

About reservation in promotion, Malik said that NCP would ensure that no injustice is done to any segment of society.

The NCP also said that their foundation day on June 10 would be celebrated keeping in mind Covid-19 norms and senior leaders like Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar would do a Facebook Live.