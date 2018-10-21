Centre to invest Rs 7 lakh crore on ports, roads in Maharashtra, says Gadkari

Union minister Gadkari and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the programme on Saturday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Union minister Gadkari and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the programme on Saturday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Union Minister for Road, Transport, Shipping and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said the Central government would invest up to Rs 7 lakh crore in developing roads and port infrastructure in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new domestic cruise terminal here on Saturday, Gadkari said the city would soon see floating restaurants and boating clubs. He flagged off the first luxury cruise liner of India — MV Angriya Cruise — owned by Angriya Sea Eagles Private Limited at the domestic cruise terminal. In its inaugural run, the cruise will run from Purple Gate of Princess Docks in Mumbai and dock at Mormugao in South Goa on Sunday morning. The commercial services of the cruise will start from October 24.

Gadkari said, “It is not just a tourist boat. In the coming five years, 40 lakh tourists will visit the country and from then 32 lakh tourists will come to Mumbai. They will spend up to

Rs 30,000 crore in India and up to 2.5 lakh youth in the state will receive jobs. Nearly 115 infrastructure projects are being undertaken in Maharashtra. Due to Sagarmala project itself, we are investing up to Rs 2.35 lakh crore in port-related projects in the state. While eight projects are completed, work in the remaining ones is in progress. Work on project worth Rs 85,000 crore has been completed.”

He added, “We have sanctioned another Rs 1 lakh crore for developing water resources in the state. We will spend nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore in road-related projects, which sums up to about Rs 7.5 lakh crore of investment, for projects in the state, by the Modi-led government.”

Gadkari said Mumbai would soon have a Marina club, where people can purchase boats for themselves and enjoy exclusive boat rides. Two floating restaurants will also be constructed soon.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present at the event said, “While Mumbai has seen immense development of the western coast, Gadkariji opened the eastern coast of the city through this cruise. The English, who ruled our country, had restrained us from using the eastern coast and even after independence, no development took place. After cruises, even ships will soon dock at Mumbai’s cruise terminal,” Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis said the cruise tourism would help increase Mumbai’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which in turn would increase India’s GDP. He further said the integrated ticketing system, which would allow commuters to travel between road, railways and Metro using a single ticketing car, will also include water transport services.

The cruise will include six decks, 104 cabins and ferry 399 passengers at a time. Price of one-way ticket on the cruise will range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000. At the cost of one-way fare, passengers will avail appetisers, dinner and breakfast for the following day of journey. Different types of accommodation ranging from bunk rooms, luxury pods, dorms and suites will be available. It will run four times a week and its services will be suspended during monsoons.

Senior Angriya officials had said they expected up to 60 per cent passenger occupancy of the cruise, once its commercial services begin.

