Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Centre to HC: No objection on renaming Osmanabad, decision on Aurangabad to be taken soon

The decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was taken during a Cabinet meeting of then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on June 29, 2022, hours before Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the chief minister.

The court asked the Maharashtra government to reply to the pleas and will hear the matter next on February 20. (Express Photo)
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that the Union government has given its no objection to the name
change of Osmanabad city, but no decision has been taken on changing the name of Auranagabad city yet.

Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne were hearing pleas challenging the state Cabinet’s decision to rename Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad city as Dharashiv.

The court asked the Maharashtra government to reply to the pleas and will hear the matter next on February 20.

After assuming office, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the decision as illegal, as the MVA was then in minority. On July 16, last year, the Shinde government decided to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

On Wednesday, Singh told HC that the Union government had received the proposal on renaming the two cities and has given no-objection to renaming of Osmanabad. However, the decision regarding Aurangabad is under process, he added.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 03:58 IST
