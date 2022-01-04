‘Centre should rethink EWS quota condition’

CONGRESS MINISTER and chairman of Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation Ashok Chavan on Monday said the condition that people with five acres or more of land will not get Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation is unjust and will deprive Maratha and other communities of the quota benefits. Chavan called for the immediate relaxation of the new rules.

Chavan’s remarks came after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has decided to accept the recommendation of a three-member panel to retain the current gross annual family income limit for EWS of Rs 8 lakh or less. The panel also recommended that “EWS may, however, exclude, irrespective of income, a person whose family has five acres of agricultural land and above. The residential asset criteria may altogether be removed.”

“The proposed condition is unjust to a large section of society in North Maharashtra, including Marathwada and Vidarbha. These areas have higher landholdings due to the joint family system as compared to other parts of the state. However, despite having more than five acres of agricultural land, the annual income of most of the farmers in this area is less than Rs 8 lakh. Therefore, the Maratha community, which is not under any reserved category at present, will have to suffer losses due to this recommendation,” said Chavan.

He added that the Centre should reconsider the recommendation of the expert committee and file a revised affidavit in the SC. “Otherwise, farmers in Maharashtra will be largely deprived of EWS reservation,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said after Marathas and Other Backwards Classes, the economically weaker sections will now be deprived of reservation. “The policies of the Central government are aimed at depriving the backward classes of their rightful reservation. The Modi government is working on a systematic agenda set by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to gradually do away with the system of reservation for all sections of the society,” Londhe said.