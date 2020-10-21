‘Centre should draw up permanent measures so farmers get compensation without difficulties,’ says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray

Amid political bickering over extending financial assistance to farmers affected by heavy rainfall in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Centre should draw up permanent measures to ensure agriculturists get compensation from insurance companies without any difficulties.

“The crops and orchards are damaged due to various reasons. But it is very difficult for the farmers to get compensation from the insurance companies. The Centre should draw up permanent measures on this,” Thackeray said. He was speaking at a meeting with Banana Growers Association from Jalgaon.

Thackeray’s remarks come at a time when the government and the Opposition BJP are engaged in a war of words on providing financial assistance to farmers affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding in western Maharashtra and Marathwada. While the state government has stated that financial assistance is required from the Centre to extend relief to the affected farmers in the state, the Opposition claimed that it is the prime responsibility of the state government to immediately provide financial assistance to the farmers.

Following complaints from banana growers that the criteria of crop insurance will benefit insurance companies and not farmers, Thackeray instructed the state Agriculture Department to convene a meeting with the representatives of the insurance companies immediately and find a way out regarding the criteria and compensation. “I will soon write to the Centre on the issue,” Thackeray said.

Minister for Agriculture Dada Bhuse said a committee should be set up for crop insurance and the experts should be included in it. It should study various models of insurance, Bhuse added.

