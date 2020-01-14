Centre should ask Army chief to include PoK in India: Shiv Sena

The editorial said the party welcomes Army Chief General Manoj Naravane’s statement as Pakistan has not stopped its activities despite the surgical strike and the Kashmir issue is raised only during elections for political gains. The editorial said the party welcomes Army Chief General Manoj Naravane’s statement as Pakistan has not stopped its activities despite the surgical strike and the Kashmir issue is raised only during elections for political gains.

Shiv Sena on Monday asked the Centre to give orders to the Army chief to include Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in India if it wanted to finish off the ‘tukde tukde gang’. The Saamana editorial said it was the “best way to teach a lesson to the tukde tukde gang”.

The editorial said the party welcomes Army Chief General Manoj Naravane’s statement as Pakistan has not stopped its activities despite the surgical strike and the Kashmir issue is raised only during elections for political gains.

General Naravane had said that Parliament had passed a resolution in February 1994 stating that PoK, along with entire Jammu and Kashmir, was an integral part of India. “The government is angry with JNU’s ‘tukde-tukde gang’. But, instead of giving counter slogans against their slogans of breaking the country, it should give them a tight slap with the map of an united India. We call it nationalism,” said the editorial.

“General Naravane is seeking orders to take steps in that directions… The Army chief has sought orders to implement the resolution passed by Parliament. The central government should not step back now. This is the best way to teach a lesson to the tukde tukde gang,” it added.

It further said the General didn’t say anything wrong. “There are a large number of terrorist camps and training centres in PoK and these are being run with the support of Pakistani Army and ISI,” it added.

