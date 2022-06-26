Centre grants VIP security to 15 rebel Sena MLAs

Even as a political turmoil unfolds in Maharashtra with close to 40 Shiv Sena MLAs holed up in a hotel in Guwahati, 15 of the rebel MLAs have been granted central security cover by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Sources said the 15 MLAs granted security do not include the leader of the rebel group, Eknath Shinde. Among those included are Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.

They said the MLAs have been granted Y plus security cover of the CRPF and the elected representatives will be protected both when mobile and at home.

The move comes following reports of attacks on residences of rebel MLAs in Maharashtra by alleged workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and its supporters.

“The decision has been taken after a threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau and only those MLAs who have a genuine threat have been provided protection,” a home ministry official said.

On Friday Sena workers allegedly vandalised the office of rebel Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Mumbai. On Saturday, the Pune office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant was vandalised witb protesters smearing one of its walls with the word “Gaddar” (traitor).

On Friday Eknath Shinde released a video on social media saying, “We will be together in every situation. We will face everything with full unity. We will end up victorious in the end.”

He also praised the BJP in the video.

Notably, on Saturday, disqualification notices were served on 16 rebel MLAs who the Sena claimed did not attend a party meeting convened by Uddhav earlier this week. The MLAs have been given time until Monday to respond, failing which action would be initiated against the 16 MLAs.

Moving to regain control of the Shiv Sena after majority MLAs of the party rallied behind rebel minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting Saturday of the party national executive which authorised him to take all decisions related to the party.

Six resolutions were passed including the decision not to allow anyone other than the Shiv Sena to use the name of Balasaheb Thackeray, and to take strict action against the rebel MLAs.