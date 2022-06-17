Centre rejects Maharashtra govt’s proposal to redevelop BDD chawl in Sewri

In yet another instance of a face-off between the Centre and the Maharashtra government, the Centre has refused to accept a proposal by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on redeveloping the pre-independence era Bombay Development Department (BDD) chawl in Sewri, which is located on land owned by the Mumbai Port Trust.

Responding to a letter by Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant, Union Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal has said there are no enabling provisions under any existing policy of the ministry to grant the proposal in its present form.

Nearly 960 families currently live in 12 buildings at the BDD chawl in Sewri, which is spread across 5.73 acres of land. There are a total of four BDD chawl clusters in Mumbai, located in Worli, Naigaon (Dadar), NM Joshi Marg in Parel and Sewri. The three chawls, other than Sewri, have over 15,500 families living in 195 buildings.

While work to revamp other BDD chawl complexes started in August last year, and is being carried out by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), it has not started in Sewri yet as the land belongs to the MbPT and requires necessary permission from the Trust, which is under the Union Shipping Ministry.

In April this year, Sawant had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to grant permission for the redevelopment project in Sewri by directing the Shipping Ministry accordingly.

“The redevelopment of clusters of BDD chawls situated in Worli, Naigaon, N M Joshi Marg, and Sewri in Mumbai have been undertaken by the Government of Maharashtra. However, the redevelopment of BDD chawl cluster at Sewri is not yet launched as the same has not been granted permission by the Ministry of Shipping as it stands on the land of Mumbai Port Trust,” the letter had stated.

Sonowal’s reply to Sawant’s letter, dated June 3, stated that the proposal cannot be enacted in its present form. “I would like to inform you that a proposal on redevelopment of BDD Chawl at Sewri from Mumbai Port Authority has been examined in the Ministry. There are no enabling provisions under any existing policy of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to enact this proposal in its present form. This has been intimated to the Mumbai Port Authority.”

The communication is a major setback for residents of Sewri’s BDD chawl, who are now uncertain if their chawl will ever be redeveloped.

Mansingh Rane, a resident of Sewri BDD chawl, who is a spokesperson of the Akhil Sewri BDD Chawl redevelopment project, said,”MP Arvind Sawant has been following up the matter on behalf of the state government for a long time now and the reply of the Centre has been disheartening. There is outrage among the chawl’s residents. They have been assuring us that the redevelopment will be done and now how can they say no? We request the state government to discuss the matter with the central government and sort the issue out. If needed, we are willing to come on the streets and protest.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sawant said, “I have been following up with the central government on a number of occasions and have also raised the issue in Parliament. Until recently, the Ministry was giving positive assurances but nothing was happening on the ground… that’s why I wrote a letter, but to my shock, they directly rejected the proposal, saying there are no provisions to enact it in the present form. We are willing to discuss it… they should let us know in which form they are willing to give us permission.”

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad told The Indian Express, “It’s very unfortunate that while the redevelopment work on the three BDD Chawls is already underway in the city, the Centre is not giving its Sewri land for the redevelopment. The Centre should allow the project.”