Centre pays state Rs 14,145 cr GST dues, Ajit Pawar says Rs 15,000 cr pending

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday received Rs 14,145 crore as GST dues from the Centre. This was part of the Rs 86,912 crore that the Union government disbursed to 21 states.

The state, however expressed disappointment over the disbursement, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claiming that the Centre still owes Maharashtra around Rs 15,000 crore as GST dues.

In an official release, the Centre said on Tuesday that it has released the entire amount of GST compensation payable to states up to May 31, 2022, by disbursing an amount of Rs 86,912 crore.

“The decision has been taken despite the fact that only about Rs 25,000 crore is available in the GST Compensation Fund. The balance is being released by the Centre from its own resources pending collection of cess,” the release added.

However, Ajit Pawar told mediapersons, “We are yet to get around Rs 15,000 crore from the Centre. We are demanding it. This money should have come long back… by March 31. But I believe they had problems. If they give the rest, we will be in a better situation.

The state has made repeated request to the Centre to clear GST dues. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Saunik said, “The Centre has to give us Rs 29,647 crore… of this, it has given Maharashtra Rs 14,145 crore. The Centre has not rejected our total claim. We are hopeful getting the rest of the money.