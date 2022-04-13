Centre should have objected to Antony Blinken’s remark on ‘rights abuses’ in India: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Wednesday said that the Union government should have raised objection to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remark on ‘rise in rights abuses’ in India.

“The statement made by the US in front of our ministers that there is severe violation of human rights in India is detrimental for the country. When the heads of two countries were having a discussion, this issue should have been raised by India and our dissent towards this statement should have been expressed,” Pawar said.

Pawar was reacting to a statement made by Blinken on Tuesday, who said that Washington was “monitoring some recent concerning developments” in India, including “a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials”.

Pawar also said that there was an attempt to foment communal strife in Maharashtra and asked the residents to be careful.

“An attempt is being made to disturb social harmony in Maharashtra. There are certain people in the state who are deliberately stoking communal trouble. I request the residents not to fall prey to such attempts,” Pawar said.