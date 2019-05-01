Centre notifies Justice A S Oka as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

THE UNION government on Tuesday notified Justice Abhay S Oka of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Judge of Bombay High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

On April 10, the Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recommended that the seniormost judge from Bombay High Court, Justice Abhay S Oka, be appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC.

Justice Oka, born on May 25, 1960, did his BSc and LLM from Mumbai University. He enrolled as an advocate on June 28, 1983, and started practicing in the Thane district court in the chamber of his father Shreeniwas W Oka. In 1985-86, he joined the chamber of V P Tipnis, a former Judge of the Bombay HC and former Lokayukta.

He was elevated as an additional judge in the Bombay High Court on August 29, 2003 and made a permanent judge on November 12, 2005.