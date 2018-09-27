Centre not interested in securing future of youth: Randeep Surjewala

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala. (File) Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala. (File)

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala Thursday accused the Centre of showing no interest in securing the future of educated youth and claimed that it only wanted to help “crony capitalist industrialist friends”.

The All India Congress Committee spokesperson was speaking at the extended executive committee meeting of the Maharashtra Youth Congress in Mumbai.

He further hit out at the BJP-led Union government and said that its deeds had brought hardships to youth, farmers, women, weaker sections of society, minorities and small level businessmen.

Questioning the Centre over its promise of generating two crore jobs, Surejwala said, “Instead, there has been losses of jobs at several government institutions and private enterprises.”

“The government is busy helping its crony capitalist Industrialist friends and has no interest to secure the future of the nation’s educated youth,” he alleged.

He said that the government had withdrawn grants provided to the UGC while paper leaks in exams conducted by the CBSE, Staff Selection Commission had put the future of educated youth in jeopardy.

Surjewala charged the government of failing to rein in fuel prices and said that the common man had, so far, paid taxes to the tune of Rs 11 lakh crore on these products.

