Centre nod for 7.94 lakh additional houses for rural Maharashtra

The Centre has given a nod for the construction of additional 7.94 lakh houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) in Maharashtra. The decision comes after CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Union Rural Development minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi.

During the meeting, Fadnavis discussed the plan to provide 22 lakh houses to the people in Maharashtra. Of these, 12 lakh are for rural masses and 10 lakh for the urban population. The state government has already built three lakh rural houses. The CM also sought permission for the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) management plan for three coastal districts — Mumbai suburbs, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. The relaxation of CRZ management norms would facilitate development activities including projects related to tourism.

At the meeting with Union minister for Forest and Environment Harsh Vardhan, the CM discussed the state projects pending clearance from the Centre. The Union Minister has assured the CRZ for three districts would be cleared within one and half month. Fadnavis also asked the Centre to clear the permission to allow development on the “jhudpi jungle”, which are wild shrubs, categorised under the Forest Act. As a result the vast stretch of land remained unutilised. Moreover, it does not serve any purpose for environment. Vardhan said, “The subject related to ‘jhudpi jungle’ should be taken by state government.”

