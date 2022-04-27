Centre meting out ‘step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra’: CM Uddhav after PM’s call to reduce VAT on fuels

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Wednesday that the Centre has been meting out “step-motherly treatment” to the state when it comes to financial aid. Thackeray’s comments followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that some states did “injustice” to the people by not reducing value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel even as the Centre cut the excise duty last November.

Thackeray said that Maharashtra has contributed a lot for the country’s development and people should know about Centre’s step-motherly treatment to it.

He said that Maharashtra contributes 38.3 per cent of direct taxes and 15 per cent of Goods and Services Tax (GST) but in return gets just 5.5 per cent of the total taxes it sends to the Centre. Even now, Maharashtra has to get Rs 26,500 crore as its dues from Centre, he added.

“The state gets paltry aid through the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) when it comes to natural calamities. The state has been requesting more aid but the Centre does not pay heed. When Cyclone Tauktae hit last year, Gujarat got more aid than Maharashtra,” he said.

He said that in the state capital Mumbai, the Centre charges Rs 31.58 per litre of petrol as taxes and the state Rs 32.55. For diesel, the Centre charges Rs 24.38 per litre as duties and the state Rs 22.37 and hence it is unfair to say that the state alone is responsible for the price rise. He said that the state had reduced duties on compressed natural gas (CNG) used in gas run-vehicles.

Thackeray claimed that Maharashtra not only waived off farm loans but also ensured that they got aid. The state government started Shiv Bhojan thali for the poor, he said. He also talked about the schemes his government had introduced for traders to pay their tax dues.

Meanwhile, a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra said that for every one rupee of tax on fuel, the state earns Rs 800 crore and if Rs 5 tax per litre of petrol was waived, it would mean a huge loss.

Leader of opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis said: “Blame game is safe and good for hiding misdeeds but it doesn’t give relief to the common man. When the Union government reduced excise duty on fuel prices last November, it also requested states to reduce taxes, but non-BJP ruled states including Maharashtra are busy profiting from the citizens’ sufferings.”

“As our Honourable PM Narendra Modi appealed to all states to reduce taxes on fuel and as Maharashtra already has earned more than Rs 3,400 crore profit, it is my sincere request to CM Uddhav Thackeray and the state government to act immediately and give relief to all Maharashtrians,’’ he added.

Earlier, while addressing a meeting of chief ministers, PM Narendra Modi said that to reduce petrol and diesel prices, the Centre had reduced the excise duty and requested the states also to reduce taxes. “Some states reduced taxes but some states did not give any benefit of this to the people. Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel in these states continue to remain high. In a way, this is not only injustice to the people of these states but it also has an impact on neighbouring states,” Modi had said.

Many states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu for some reason or the other did not listen to the central government and the citizens of those states continued to be burdened, he had said.

“I request that what should have been done in November, you should pass on the benefit to the citizens by reducing VAT,” he had said.